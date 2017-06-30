Stockton Mayor Explores Controversial...

Stockton Mayor Explores Controversial Anti-Gang Program

Following a string of grisly homicides in the city, Stockton's mayor announced on Twitter that he is exploring several ways to reduce violent crimes - including adopting a controversial but successful program in Richmond that pays people with a history of firearms charges not to use guns. "All life is sacred and even one homicide is too many..." wrote Mayor Michael Tubbs in a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

