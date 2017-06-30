The Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall came down Monday after a five-day run at the Weber Point Events Center in Stockton. Volunteers took little time in dismantling and helping pack the 264-foot wall, which is half the size of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. The wall arrived in Stockton on Wednesday, led by a Stockton Fire and Police escort, and went on display Thursday.

