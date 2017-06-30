Man held on vandalism tresspassing charges
Putting together accounts from neighbors in the 9400 block of Tuscany Circle - just south of East Morada Lane - the first sign of something amiss was when a young woman noticed someone knocking on her bedroom window possibly about 2:15 a.m. She thought it was odd for two reasons: the window next to it was open; and her bedroom windows face the home's enclosed backyard. Three neighbors farther down the street told of front-facing window panes broken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|Bam
|158
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,542
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Jun 28
|Lisancali
|84
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Jun 21
|Lisancali
|4
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC