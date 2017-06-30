Man held on vandalism tresspassing ch...

Man held on vandalism tresspassing charges

Putting together accounts from neighbors in the 9400 block of Tuscany Circle - just south of East Morada Lane - the first sign of something amiss was when a young woman noticed someone knocking on her bedroom window possibly about 2:15 a.m. She thought it was odd for two reasons: the window next to it was open; and her bedroom windows face the home's enclosed backyard. Three neighbors farther down the street told of front-facing window panes broken.

