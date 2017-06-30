Grand jury says fire dispatch should consolidate: a Our citizens deserve bettera
Saying that egos and politics are getting in the way of public safety, the San Joaquin County civil grand jury this week called for the consolidation of two separate emergency fire dispatch centers. “This is a significant leadership issue,” the grand jury concluded in its report.
