Gilbert: A Stockton success story
The lovely singer/actress currently portraying the saucy maid, Petra, in Stockton Civic Theatre's “A Little Night Music,” left Stockton 2011 for the lights of Los Angeles with visions of bigger entertainment opportunities. St. Pierre, who was SCT's Cinderella in 2008, the narrator of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in 2009 and last appeared as Laurey in 2010's “Oklahoma,” had some good times down south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Rayboy
|17,530
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jun 28
|Lisancali
|157
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Jun 28
|Lisancali
|84
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Jun 21
|Lisancali
|4
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC