Gilbert: A Stockton success story

The lovely singer/actress currently portraying the saucy maid, Petra, in Stockton Civic Theatre's “A Little Night Music,” left Stockton 2011 for the lights of Los Angeles with visions of bigger entertainment opportunities. St. Pierre, who was SCT's Cinderella in 2008, the narrator of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in 2009 and last appeared as Laurey in 2010's “Oklahoma,” had some good times down south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.