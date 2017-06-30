From the Vine: Masthead project provi...

From the Vine: Masthead project provides glimpse into art of blending

The 2014 Masthead by Scotto Cellars, released at the 2016 Wine Bloggers Conference in Lodi, received 93 points from Tasting Panel and 90 points from Wine Enthusiast. Wine bloggers Nancy Brazil and Peter Bourget from Stockton , Cindy Rynning from Chicago and Melanie Ofenloch from Dallas  created the 2014 Masthead  with guidance from wine industry veterans Mitch Cosentino and Paul Scotto.

