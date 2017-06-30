Fourth of July: Calm before fireworks show
"It's kind of a mellow Fourth," Stockton's Kimi Olivas said Tuesday afternoon as her four-legged companion, Ross, sniffed around the fence at Barkleyville Dog Park. Olivas and Ross, a 4½-year-old wire fox terrier, were spending a quiet moment at the north Stockton doggie playground on the Fourth of July before joining a family get-together in the evening for a traditional barbecue and fireworks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,540
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jun 28
|Lisancali
|157
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Jun 28
|Lisancali
|84
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Jun 21
|Lisancali
|4
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC