Blame swirls over Central Subway delays

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin is not all too pleased with the news that the Central Subway Project is facing a delay of up to 10 months. Central Subway Program Director John Funghi, who spoke to the San Francisco Examiner , said that if the transit agency does not make changes now, the project will be 10 months late, which would delay the opening of the subway from Dec. 26, 2018 to Nov. 14, 2019.

