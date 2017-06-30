40-year-old man shot, killed near Stockton homeless tent camp
Nothing more has been officially released about the victim. People who live in tents on the 500 block of West Sonora Street where the shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday said they knew nothing or declined to comment.
