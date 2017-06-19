Workshop can help students build STEM...

Workshop can help students build STEM skills

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: RecordNET

STOCKTON - Registration ends today for Stockton Unified School District eighth-graders interested in learning skills that can assist in preparing for a career at a workshop focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The second Stockton Young Adults Success conference is scheduled for July 1 at Aspire Langston Hughes Academy, 2050 N. West Lane in Stockton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Thu Fair Balanced 17,522
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Wed Lisancali 4
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Jun 18 D West 83
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jun 5 un agenda 21 54
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) May 24 jlt792 156
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May '17 un agenda 21 10
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC