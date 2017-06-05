Women, children caught in the middle of eviction effort at a atrociousa Urojas facility
The names on the cards are from city officials, code enforcement officers, legal representatives and advocates, who Boula-Rodriguez hopes become her lifeline to a way out of the desperate situation she and others have found themselves in. “These are like the Bible to me,” she said with tears in her eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|13 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,510
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 5
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC