Women, children caught in the middle ...

Women, children caught in the middle of eviction effort at a atrociousa Urojas facility

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: RecordNET

The names on the cards are from city officials, code enforcement officers, legal representatives and advocates, who Boula-Rodriguez hopes become her lifeline to a way out of the desperate situation she and others have found themselves in. “These are like the Bible to me,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 13 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,510
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jun 5 un agenda 21 54
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 5 Robert Espinosa 13
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) May 24 jlt792 156
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May 17 un agenda 21 10
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) May 17 un agenda 21 16
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,538 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC