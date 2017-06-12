Woman Survives Stray Bullet To Forehead

A Stockton, California woman was inside her home Wednesday night when a stray bullet came down through the roof, ricocheted off the floor and hit her in the head. Pam Picchi, 62, had just bent down to pick up a pair of shoes when she heard a whistle followed by a loud bang.

