Vision for Heroes Park taking shape at long-neglected lot

A full-size basketball court, a white picket fence and the beginnings of what will be a children's play structure dot what was once a desolate lot on Kelley Drive. A park following a vision shared by Peter Jalilie and Peter Powers, to be called Heroes Park, is slowly taking shape piece by piece on that lot at Calvary First Assembly of God Church at 8407 Kelley Drive.

