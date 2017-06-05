Victims of devastating pallet fire announce lawsuit
Several families who lost everything to a four-alarm blaze that ripped through a neighborhood in east Stockton announced they have filed litigation against those they deem responsible. “Our life is not normal anymore,” Michaela Swan said as she held her daughter and broke down during a news conference late Wednesday.
