Top 5 ways to play in Stockton
The grounds of Stockton's Wat Dhammararam Buddhist Temple relay the life of Buddha via 90 enormous, colorful statues that trace his life, from his birth as Siddhartha to enlightenment. A 50-foot long recumbent Buddha is one of the many large statues depicting the life of Buddha at Stockton's Wat Dhammararam Buddhist Temple.
