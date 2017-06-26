Timeline of Stockton, CA Killings by Law Enforcement
This timeline mapping state violence in Stockton, CA was collectively generated as part of a larger ongoing convivial research effort to expose low intensity war across the Bay Area and state. The timeline was produced through a collaboration between the Center for Convivial Research and Autonomy and the efforts of families and grassroots groups in Stockton and beyond.
