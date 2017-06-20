Three arrested in double slaying outside Stockton bar
Stockton police said officers were conducting a follow-up at a residence in the 2100 block of South Lincoln Street and arrested 20-year-old Carlos Hernandez on suspicion of murder. The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the victims as 30-year-old Danya Collette Ahumada-Carrillo and 38-year-old Jose Omar Gonzalez, both residents of Stockton.
