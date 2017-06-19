Sweltering on a the slaba : Homeless struggle to cope during relentless heat wave
Hundreds of homeless live unsheltered existences every day and night in Stockton, through all types of weather. They survived the wettest winter in many years, only to have to experience the triple-digit temperatures of the past week.
