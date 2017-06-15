Stockton's own Golden Gate Park
We may think of Stockton as an urban expanse, but with dozens of regional parks and more than 60 municipal groves, the city is practically polka-dotted with greenery and public spaces. You can frolic with the kids at the city's Pixie Woods, enjoy a summer concert at Victory Park or take in a movie at the waterfront Weber Point.
