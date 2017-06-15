Stocktona s own Golden Gate Park
Micke Grove Regional Park is also home to the San Joaquin County Historical Museum, offering an entire landscape of regional history, from agricultural exhibits to a one-room schoolhouse and other living history tableaux, used by local schools in the same way that Sacramento's Sutter's Fort and San Francisco's Hyde Street Pier host fourth and fifth grade history encampments. Micke Grove Regional Park is also home to the San Joaquin County Historical Museum, offering glimpses of the past, such as this one-room schoolhouse built in 1866 and still in use up until 1959.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Wed
|A losie
|14
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jun 13
|Fair Balanced
|17,511
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC