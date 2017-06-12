Stockton toddler dies after routine dental procedure
The community gathered outside a Children's Dental Surgery Center in Stockton to remember 3-year-old Daleyza Hernandez who died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia. Daleyza Avila-Hernandez walked into a Stockton dentist office Monday to have two teeth capped and two teeth removed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Not Bob
|17,513
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|16
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC