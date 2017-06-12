Stockton named All-America City for f...

Stockton named All-America City for fourth time

Schiff-Ross, the executive director of First 5 San Joaquin, was with Mayor Michael Tubbs and other members of the Stockton delegation in Denver on Friday as the city was honored as an All-America City for the second time in the past three years. .embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } “It was really exciting,” Schiff-Ross said afterward.

