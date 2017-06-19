Stockton juveniles lead Vacaville police on chase with fiery end
STOCKTON - Two cars were engulfed in flames after three Stockton juveniles led police on a high speed pursuit late Wednesday afternoon. Vacaville police were notified about 4:15 p.m. that California Highway Patrol deputies were looking for a reported reckless vehicle driving eastbound on Interstate 80 towards Vacaville, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|18 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Lisancali
|4
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Jun 18
|D West
|83
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC