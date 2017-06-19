Stockton juveniles lead Vacaville pol...

Stockton juveniles lead Vacaville police on chase with fiery end

STOCKTON - Two cars were engulfed in flames after three Stockton juveniles led police on a high speed pursuit late Wednesday afternoon. Vacaville police were notified about 4:15 p.m. that California Highway Patrol deputies were looking for a reported reckless vehicle driving eastbound on Interstate 80 towards Vacaville, police said.

