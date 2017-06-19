Stockton budget ready for vote with $750,000 added for police radios
The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposed $626.4-million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The council is required to pass a budget by June 30. Two weeks ago, the council stopped short of approving the new budget in large part because $400,000 for an additional 80 new police radios was not included in the proposed $216.3-million general-fund budget. Tuesday's revised proposed general fund is for $217.1 million.
