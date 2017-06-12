Stockton Art Scene: Arts a refuge we ...

Stockton Art Scene: Arts a refuge we must commit to preserving

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: RecordNET

During the dedication of the maker space at the Chavez Library, I heard that this space had moved Stockton into the 21st century, providing technology and a place to learn for the community. Maker spaces, wherever they are found, excite imaginations and creativity and will bring about great achievements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jun 13 Fair Balanced 17,511
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jun 5 un agenda 21 54
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) May 24 jlt792 156
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May 17 un agenda 21 10
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) May 17 un agenda 21 16
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Joaquin County was issued at June 16 at 3:40PM PDT

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC