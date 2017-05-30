Spaghetti dinner will aid victims of Weber Avenue fire
A spaghetti dinner to benefit those impacted by last week's devastating pallet fire is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium, 525 N. Center St. Hosted by the city of Stockton, Councilwoman Christina Fugazi, and a committee raising funds for those who lost their homes and pets, it is sponsored by the Stockton Professional Firefighters Local 456, Stockton Host Lions, Kiwanis Club of Stockton and the San Joaquin Labor Coalition. Five homes were destroyed or severely damaged in last week's four-alarm fire on Weber Avenue between B and C streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 27
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|May '17
|taco
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC