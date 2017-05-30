Spaghetti dinner will aid victims of Weber Avenue fire

A spaghetti dinner to benefit those impacted by last week's devastating pallet fire is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium, 525 N. Center St. Hosted by the city of Stockton, Councilwoman Christina Fugazi, and a committee raising funds for those who lost their homes and pets, it is sponsored by the Stockton Professional Firefighters Local 456, Stockton Host Lions, Kiwanis Club of Stockton and the San Joaquin Labor Coalition. Five homes were destroyed or severely damaged in last week's four-alarm fire on Weber Avenue between B and C streets.

