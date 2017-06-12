SJ Delta approves 20-year plan; north county campus out for now
San Joaquin Delta College trustees have approved a 20-year plan that calls for hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of improvements to the main campus and a satellite campus in Mountain House, but omits a long-discussed north county campus. The absence of a north county campus in the plan doesn't mean one will never be built, administrators responded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|D West
|83
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Not Bob
|17,513
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC