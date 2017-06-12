SJ Delta approves 20-year plan; north...

SJ Delta approves 20-year plan; north county campus out for now

San Joaquin Delta College trustees have approved a 20-year plan that calls for hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of improvements to the main campus and a satellite campus in Mountain House, but omits a long-discussed north county campus. The absence of a north county campus in the plan doesn't mean one will never be built, administrators responded.

