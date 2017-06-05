Sierra Vista homes to undergo first remodel in 70 years

Maria Hernandez wasted no time responding last week when a visitor asked her for an example of something she wishes was different about the south Stockton residence she has shared with her husband for the past 26 years. "I wish it had nicer tiles," 69-year-old Hernandez said in Spanish, looking down at the drab, institutional, off-white linoleum that covers the floors throughout her two-bedroom unit.

