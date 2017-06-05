Sierra Vista homes to undergo first remodel in 70 years
Maria Hernandez wasted no time responding last week when a visitor asked her for an example of something she wishes was different about the south Stockton residence she has shared with her husband for the past 26 years. "I wish it had nicer tiles," 69-year-old Hernandez said in Spanish, looking down at the drab, institutional, off-white linoleum that covers the floors throughout her two-bedroom unit.
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,510
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 5
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
