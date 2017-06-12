San Joaquin County Bar Association presents "Lawyers in the Library...
The 2016 Lawyers in the Library free public legal clinic will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 4:30 pm 5:30 pm at the Law Library, located in the Kress Legal Center at 20 N. Sutter Street, Stockton. If you would like more information or have any questions about this clinic, please contact Rebekah Burr-Siegel, Executive Director of the San Joaquin County Bar Association, at 948-0125 or visit the Bar Association's website at www.sjcbar.org.
