San Joaquin County Bar Association pr...

San Joaquin County Bar Association presents "Lawyers in the Library...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Caravan Stockton Newspaper

The 2016 Lawyers in the Library free public legal clinic will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 4:30 pm 5:30 pm at the Law Library, located in the Kress Legal Center at 20 N. Sutter Street, Stockton. If you would like more information or have any questions about this clinic, please contact Rebekah Burr-Siegel, Executive Director of the San Joaquin County Bar Association, at 948-0125 or visit the Bar Association's website at www.sjcbar.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caravan Stockton Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 13 hr Fair Balanced 17,511
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jun 5 un agenda 21 54
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 5 Robert Espinosa 13
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) May 24 jlt792 156
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May 17 un agenda 21 10
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) May 17 un agenda 21 16
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Joaquin County was issued at June 13 at 12:06PM PDT

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC