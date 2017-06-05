Roseville Gas Prices Fall Under More ...

Roseville Gas Prices Fall Under More Pressure

Roseville, CA- Motorists in Roseville received a little more relief at the pump this week as gas prices have continued their slight push downward. Low prices leaders Costco, ARCO and Sams Club have gas prices that are currently hovering around the $2.70 per gallon mark for regular unleaded.

