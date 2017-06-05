Ready for their AgFest debut

They're believed to have originated in the Andes of South America, became domesticated pets in the 1500s and were used so frequently in medical experiments that their name is synonymous with test subjects, and now, the guinea pig is set to make a splash at San Joaquin AgFest 2017. The furry little rodents make their debut at the all-volunteer event for 4-H members and Future Farmers of America, who've raised animals or created other products to show at the annual event.

