Rain damage forces overnight move from homeless shelter
Since it appeared Mother Nature had finally run out of winter weather, the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless began replacing the roof on its family shelter last week. As it turned out, Stockton got just enough rain on Wednesday - the last day of May - to mess everything up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 27
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|May '17
|taco
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC