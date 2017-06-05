Prisoner transport officer charged with sexual assaults
A man who runs a prisoner transport company is facing federal charges of sexually assaulting three female prisoners while threatening them with a gun. The U.S. Department of Justice says 49-year-old Eric Scott Kindley was arrested in Stockton, California, on Thursday on a complaint issued in Phoenix, Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,504
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Mon
|un agenda 21
|54
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC