Prisoner transport officer charged with sexual assaults

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A man who runs a prisoner transport company is facing federal charges of sexually assaulting three female prisoners while threatening them with a gun. The U.S. Department of Justice says 49-year-old Eric Scott Kindley was arrested in Stockton, California, on Thursday on a complaint issued in Phoenix, Arizona.

