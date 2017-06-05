Police radios a sticking point in Stockton budget talks

And so, the question of how to prudently wedge $400,000 for 80 new radios for the Stockton Police Department into the city's proposed new budget proved a key sticking point during the City Council's daylong budget meeting Tuesday. Doing so, budgeting officials warned, could lead to serious fiscal repercussions more than a decade down the road for a city that emerged from Chapter 9 bankruptcy only a little more than two years ago.

