Planning Commission to review marijuana dispensary application

A marijuana dispensary may replace the longstanding UJ's Restaurant in the Hammer Ranch shopping center on Pacific Avenue if the Stockton Planning Commission gives the applicant the go-ahead during today's meeting. Sidney Dunmore of Pacific Wellness applied in January to establish a medical cannabis dispensary at 7632 Pacific Ave., replacing UJ's once the eatery shutters at the close of escrow, which will happen if Dunmore's conditional use permit is approved.

