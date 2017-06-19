Planning Commission to review marijuana dispensary application
A marijuana dispensary may replace the longstanding UJ's Restaurant in the Hammer Ranch shopping center on Pacific Avenue if the Stockton Planning Commission gives the applicant the go-ahead during today's meeting. Sidney Dunmore of Pacific Wellness applied in January to establish a medical cannabis dispensary at 7632 Pacific Ave., replacing UJ's once the eatery shutters at the close of escrow, which will happen if Dunmore's conditional use permit is approved.
