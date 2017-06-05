Owner attacked, severely injured outside House of Ice Cream
A hip and trendy central Stockton ice cream shop that specializes in serving ice cream filled doughnuts and over-the-top milkshakes was closed the day after its owner was brutally beaten and suffered severe injuries. House of Ice Cream co-owner Roderick Tyler, 23, was assaulted by a group of people at about 9 p.m. Wednesday outside the business located on 947 N. El Dorado St. Officer Joe Silva, a spokesman for the Stockton Police Department, confirmed that a group of individuals beat Tyler, but did not know how many attackers were involved or a reason for the beating.
