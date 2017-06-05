Our Diversity: Franciscan priest, former pro wrestler to offer Lucha Libre classes

Calderon spent 26 years as a professional wrestler for “Lucha Libre,” a Mexican style of wrestling that is part theater and part sport, where wrestlers have grandiose personalities and flashy get-ups, and the battle between good and evil is fought by masked men known as rudos and técnicos. Calderon is an Old Catholic Church Franciscan priest, a vocation he chose while still a young luchador in Mexico.

