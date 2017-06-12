New Alcohol Application Notice Pops Up in Window of Building on Miracle Mile

Just hours after Centrale Bar and Kitchen in Stockton was forced out on Friday, an application to sell alcoholic beverages was posted for L and L Entertainment Group for a business that would be called "Pacific Pub" -- a different owner, a different business. "So it's kind of sad, but we have to move on because we just don't see a future there right now," Sbragia said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.