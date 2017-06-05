More than 200 soldiers welcomed home
During the deployment, 3 soldiers in the unit were killed and 10 others were hurt in a suicide bomber attack. The attack on Nov. 12, 2016, on Bagram Airfield near Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul, claimed the lives of Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|16 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,509
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 5
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC