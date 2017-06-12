Mayor finds support for cutting golf course subsidies

Three years have passed since south Stockton's Van Buskirk Golf Course was, for a time, a bargaining chip in the city's battle with its primary bankruptcy creditor. In the end, the city exited bankruptcy without losing Van Buskirk, much to the relief of the local golfing community, not to mention relatives of the Van Buskirk family still living in Lodi.

