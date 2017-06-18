Man Arrested After Climbing Through D...

Man Arrested After Climbing Through Drive-Thru Window, Trashing Store

A man broke into a Stockton store late Saturday night by climbing through its drive-thru window then began throwing things around him. Isaac Greer, 36, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and resisting arrest after he trashed a store on the intersection of Trinity Parkway and Scott Creek Drive.

