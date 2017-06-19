Keeping the Fresno Chaffee zoo's Asian elephant cool during triple-digit temps
Shaunzi, The Fresno Chaffee Zoo's Asian elephant, enjoys a plunge in her pool while also getting a shower, cold fruit and a bamboo cane during Fresno's heat wave. Food truck owners talk about the heat and how to beat it on one of the hottest days of the year, June 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Jun 21
|Lisancali
|4
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Jun 18
|D West
|83
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC