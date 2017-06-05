Karl Ross Post hit by theft for fourth time this year
This time, he came in from underneath the floor in the assembly hall, crawled below the motion sensors and made off with some valuable equipment. The same means of entry was used twice on Sunday, despite a makeshift effort to block the intruder's passage.
