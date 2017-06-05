June Musurlian Ties for 2nd in Califo...

June Musurlian Ties for 2nd in California State Elementary Spelling Bee

Saturday Jun 3

STOCKTON, Calif.-After becoming the first Armenian-American to win the Los Angeles County Spelling Bee in March, 12-year-old Glendale 6th-grader June Musurlian headed to Stockton on May 13, to compete in the 2017 California State Elementary Spelling Bee at the San Joaquin County Office of Education . The 58 competitors, who came from 29 of California's 58 counties, looked like a gathering at the United Nations.

