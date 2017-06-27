Illinois could soon become America's first 'junk' state

The rating firm Standard & Poor's says it will probably give the state that embarrassing distinction if lawmakers fail to reach a budget deal by the start of the fiscal year on July 1. It would be the third straight year Illinois can't pass a budget. Illinois is already in a severe budget crisis, with $15 billion in unpaid bills, a quarter-trillion dollars owed to public employees and cash levels so low that soon it won't be able to pay lottery winners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.