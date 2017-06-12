Heat keeps fairgoers away in droves
That's not a reference to Stockton's American Hockey League franchise, by the way. The National Weather Service officially listed the city's high temperature for Sunday as 109 degrees around 3:15 p.m. Fair officials cited that extreme heat - exactly one week after a freak thunderstorm with measurable rain and hail rattled north Stockton - for keeping potential fairgoers away in droves until later in the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|16 hr
|D West
|83
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Not Bob
|17,513
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC