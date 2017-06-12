Heat keeps fairgoers away in droves

That's not a reference to Stockton's American Hockey League franchise, by the way. The National Weather Service officially listed the city's high temperature for Sunday as 109 degrees around 3:15 p.m. Fair officials cited that extreme heat - exactly one week after a freak thunderstorm with measurable rain and hail rattled north Stockton - for keeping potential fairgoers away in droves until later in the evening.

