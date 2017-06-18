GeoQuiz: Renoir, Yosemite - and Willy the Jeep?

The grand three-story Haggin Museum - and its 34,000 square feet of gallery space - have been the centerpiece of Stockton's Victory Park for the last 85 years. Inside the galleries, painted in pale Wedgwood hues, you'll find 19th-century paintings by French and American artists, including California landscape painter William Keith and German-born Albert Bierstadt, known for his Yosemite landscapes.

