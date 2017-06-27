Fitzgerald: Out of the box at the Henery Updated at
One of the oddest twists in Stockton in 2016 was the city's sale of the historic Henery Hotel to Alex Thompson, a young loner and occasionally employed contractor. Paying $24,999 for the long-vacant landmark at 121 S. Sutter St., Thompson, 27, vowed to restore all six shabby stories, by himself if necessary.
