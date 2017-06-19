Fitza s Stockton: Tower Bridge, Stockton angle
Stretching across the Sacramento River, the Tower Bridge is second only to the Capitol as a Sacramento landmark. The company that built the bridge built, if not more beautiful, more interesting things in Stockton.
