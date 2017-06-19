Film serves as starting point for juv...

Film serves as starting point for juvenile justice reforms

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RecordNET

The Stockton native's parents were addicted to heroin, his family members were involved with gangs, he had witnessed violence at home and he had been in and out of foster care for years. So when the then-16-year-old was incarcerated, he said, he had fulfilled the prophecy written down in his files by the people who were supposed to have helped him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 17 min Fair Balanced 17,522
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 10 hr Lisancali 4
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Jun 18 D West 83
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jun 5 un agenda 21 54
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) May 24 jlt792 156
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May '17 un agenda 21 10
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Joaquin County was issued at June 21 at 8:40AM PDT

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Cuba
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,934,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC